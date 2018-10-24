Harris orphanage site in Preston for sale

Have your say

The iconic Harris orphanage site in Preston is up for sale.

The Harris Park site on Garstang Road, Fulwood, formerly used as an orphanage but now with planning permissions for development, is up for sale.

The 6.2 hectare site - first used as an orphanage and then as student accommodation - is currently known as the Harris Knowledge Park.

It was bought in 2006 by Preston multi-millionaire Yusef Bhailok.

The site is currently being marketed by agents Cushman and Wakefield who are marketing it as a site ripe for residential or commercial development.