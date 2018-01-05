Gusts give way to cold snap with temperatures set to plunge

Britons can expect a calmer and more settled end to the week after high winds swept across England and Wales on Thursday.

A yellow wind warning covered all of southern England, Wales and up to Yorkshire and the Humber for the majority of the day.

Gusts as high as 77mph were recorded in High Bradfield, Yorkshire, whilst the Isle of Wight saw winds of 69mph.

In Epsom, Surrey, a four-year-old boy and his mother were injured by bricks falling from a building - wind and poor light meant it was not possible to secure the roof and brickwork of the damaged building after the incident as it was unsafe to install the scaffolding needed.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "All the warnings have now expired for wind, which is good news.

"There will be a breeze around, particularly across the south of the country, and thereafter it gradually turns a lot more settled into the weekend.

"By the time we get through to Saturday night and Sunday most of the rain will have cleared, so for many it will be dry and brighter with some sunshine."

However, the weekend will also see a cold snap that is expected to bring plummeting temperatures and widespread frost.

Lancashire may see temperatures as low as minus 3C and across parts of Scotland on Saturday night they could fall as far as minus 10C (14F).