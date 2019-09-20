Global Climate Strike: 'Police phoned' after demonstrators protest at Lancashire County Council

'Police have been phone' after climate change activists turned up to Lancashire County Council.

Young protesters taking part in the national Strike for Climate Change, organised by the UK Student Climate Network, turned up to County Hall in Fishergate, Preston, asking for a brief meeting with representatives from the county council.

Protesters outside Lancashire County Council

But protesters have claimed that this was denied and as a result Lancashire Police were called to the scene.

Global Climate Strike: Watch as protesters march across Preston

It has seen the protesters in the foyer area of County Hall staying put while other protesters have blocked the entrances to County Hall's car parks in the Bow Lane and Arthur Street area.

Protester Miranda Cox, who is outside County Hall, said: “Some of the young people are in the foyer and asked for someone fro the council to speak for just a few minutes to address their concerns – and also to ask what the council is prepared to do on climate change.

“They are not sending any representative to speak to these young people. These are voters of tomorrow.

“They resorted to phoning the police on us.

“These are just people looking for reassurances from people who have been voted into office.”

Another protester said: “Around 50 young people have gone inside the council building where they have gone in for a chat.

“We’ve heard that no one will be sent down to speak to anyone so we’ve gone around the back of the council and blocked off a car park.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said "there is no suggestion of any particular issues from the protests today".

They added: "When we are aware of planned protests, we always work with the organisers to facilitate a peaceful protest.

"Our role is a supportive one to ensure that the democratic process can run smoothly."

A county council officer told a Post reporter on the scene that the incident concerned student and anti-fracking protesters who had gone in to a "secure" car park to the rear of County Hall.

The incident resulted in more than a dozen officers on the ground co-operating with the protesters.

Cars could also be seen coming and going from the car park.

It comes after pupils from across Lancashire took to the streets as part of the national day of climate change awareness.

In Preston crowds gathered at Preston Railway Station from 10am.

It saw students from across Lancashire descend upon the landmark, with pupils from Balshaw’s CE High School in Chorley making the trip north to the city.

Pupils could be heard chanting “fossil fuels have got to go” and members of Frack Free Lancashire could also be seen in the demonstration which walked from the station, down Fishergate and towards the Flag Market.

In Chorley, pupils from Parklands High School marched on the town hall to pressure Chorley Council to declare a climate emergency for the borough.

Lancashire County Council have been approached for comment.