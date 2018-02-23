GALLERY: Resident shares images of flytipping misery in Preston

Have your say

A frustrated grandad has shared shocking pictures to highlight blatant flytipping in a Preston neighbourhood.

It comes a month after the Post revealed fly-tipping incidents in the city have more than doubled in the last year, costing taxpayers nearly £360,000.

Grandad-of-seven Kenny Deverson, 62, of Waverley Road, Ribbleton, says he has become the ‘caretaker’ of his own ginnel, as careless neigbours repeatedly dump stinking waste behind their homes.

He believes part of the issue is due to landlord renting out homes not being registered with the council- meaning the homes do not have council bins.

He says: “I’m known as the green fingered grandad. I’ve effectively been the caretaker of my own ginnel for over 12 months.

“I tell neighbours to take bins in - some listen, some don’t. It’s a constant battle.

“Landlords need to take some responsibility for tenants. Even if its not a legal obligation it should be a moral one.

“ The issue is it’s probably cheaper to move the stuff than investigate and prosecute.

Recent figures show fly-tipping incidents in Preston increased from 1,490 in 2015/16 to 3,040 in 2016/17.

A Post investigation found between May 2016 and May 2017, a total of 13 on the spot fines were issued by Lancashire’s borough and city councils, totalling £3,050.

New powers mean environment officials can now padlock gates and block access to problem sites.

