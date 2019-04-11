Fylde power cut hits more than 200 homes and businesses

Have your say

A power cut in Fylde has left more than 200 homes without power.



Hundreds of homes in the PR4 postcode area lost power at around 6.20am this morning (Thursday, April 11).

Electricity North West confirmed that a total of 224 homes are currently without power around the village of Wrea Green, near Kirkham.

The electricity network operator said power should be restored to most homes by 8.25am.

Electricity North West confirmed that the power outage was due to a fault with an underground cable.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: "We are aware of a power cut in the PR4 area near Preston.

"We currently have an underground fault affecting around 200 customers. Our teams are currently on their way to the site."

These are the affected postcodes

PR4 2NN, PR4 2PE, PR4 2WJ, PR4 2WW, PR4 2NB, PR4 2PH, PR4 2WH, PR4 2NE, PR4 2PD, PR4 2WE, PR4 2WQ, PR4 2NS, PR4 2PN, PR4 2PP, PR4 2NH, PR4 2WS, PR4 3PQ, PR4 3PP, PR4 2NJ, PR4 2NL, PR4 2PL, PR4 2WL