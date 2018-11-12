Activists from Extinction Rebellion stage an anti-fracking protest outside the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in Westminster, London

Fracking protesters glue themselves to Government building

Demonstrators have chained themselves together and superglued themselves to a Government building as part of an environmental protest.

More than 60 activists descended on the headquarters of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, in Westminster, on Monday for the demonstration, which was organised by activist group Extinction Rebellion.

More than 60 activists descended on the headquarters for the demonstration, which was organised by activist group Extinction Rebellion.

Some of the protesters barged into the building through a side entrance and painted the group's logo on a number of glass panels

Activist Genny Scherer, an anti-fracking protestor, who has glued herself to the outside the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

