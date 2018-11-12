Fracking protesters glue themselves to Government building
Demonstrators have chained themselves together and superglued themselves to a Government building as part of an environmental protest.
More than 60 activists descended on the headquarters of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, in Westminster, on Monday for the demonstration, which was organised by activist group Extinction Rebellion.
1. Protest
Activists from Extinction Rebellion stage an anti-fracking protest outside the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in Westminster, London