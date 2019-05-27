Former school in Preston given the green light to be converted into flats

A former school in Preston, now a vacant wholesale supply unit, has the green light to be converted into flats.

The plans for the old St Marys School show that it will be made into 14 apartments with some surrounding buildings in the yard torn down.

Proposals from applicant Piotr Szydlik of DBR Builders, were given the go-ahead by Preston City Council’s planners. Documents state: “The planning application is for proposed change of use from a general industrial building to 14 flats.

“Internally the proposed building has been re configured to provide 14 two, three and four bedroom flats with lounge, kitchen and master bathroom.

“There are ancillary buildings within the yard area attached to the main building that will be removed or demolished as part of the development.

“The proposal would see the development of sixteen new parking bays to the rear yard area accessed from Dunmore Street.”