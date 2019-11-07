Former Queen’s Guide to Morecambe Sands discusses new book

A sight loss charity coffee shop will be hosting a special evening of entertainment in Morecambe.

Brew Me Sunshine is set to welcome the former Queen’s Guide to the Sands, Cedric Robinson MBE, and celebrated writer and author, Lindsay Sutton.

Cedric and Lindsay will be sharing stories and discussing Lindsay’s new book, Sands of Time, which celebrates Cedric’s 55 years as Queen’s Guide to the Sands.

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 12 at Brew Me Sunshine on Victoria Street, Morecambe from 6.30pm. Wine and nibbles will be included in the ticket price of £10 and signed copies of the book will be available to buy.

Tickets are available at Brew Me Sunshine or via https://www.facebook.com/brewmesunshine/ or from www.galloways.org.uk/events.