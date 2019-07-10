Former Morecambe bus station transformed into hang-out for young people

A former bus station waiting room in Morecambe has been given a new lease of life as a hang-out shelter for young people.

The city council-owned building, close to an existing skate park and Morecambe town centre, had fallen into disrepair.

Katelyn Plows (left) and Kezni Smith work on the former bus waiting room on Central Drive, Morecambe, which has been turned into a hangout shelter for young people in the town

Earlier this year, the council agreed to the building, in Central Drive, being used for the purpose of a dedicated youth hang-out area.

The aim of its new use is to provide young people with somewhere safe to socialise with their friends and reduce the likelihood of them being involved in anti-social behaviour.

The building was refurbished as a community project by Team 51 of Lancaster and Morecambe Prince’s Trust (delivered by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service) with decorative works being influenced by their own ideas and help from a local artist from The Exchange Creative Community.

New windows and wifi have also been installed with funding from the council and Police and Crime Commissioner.

From left, Luke Cave Eastwood, Aaron Francis and Luke White work on the former bus waiting room on Central Drive, Morecambe, which has been turned into a hangout shelter for young people in the town

The building will be subject to a regular management regime by both the city council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team and Lancashire Constabulary’s Neighbourhood Policing Team to ensure the safety and security of those using the space and surrounding residents.

The building will also be the subject of regular maintenance so that it remains an attractive space for those using it.

CCTV has been installed as a safety measure.

Coun Alistair Sinclair, cabinet member for community safety, said: “Having established there is a strong community demand in this area for somewhere safe where young people can come together to meet their friends and away from unsuitable locations, the opening of this facility is indeed great news.

“Thanks must go to the Prince’s Trust for all their ideas and hard work in ensuring that it’s a space that young people can call their own and will look after and enjoy.”

Charlie Brown, Princes’ Trust team leader, said: “This team of young people have worked really hard throughout the project and have battled to get it completed on time.

“I hope that they are all as proud of themselves as I am, because it looks amazing.”

Kailen Phillips, Prince’s Trust team member, said: “Working on this project has given us something that we can really sink our teeth into and gain a lot of skills from. It has been good to not only give back to the community but to also gain self-improvement from it.”

The Lancaster and Morecambe Prince’s Trust is inviting young people (or their families) to get in touch if they are interested in future courses that are running in the area by calling Charlie Brown telephone 07900268708 or by visiting www.princes-trust.org.uk