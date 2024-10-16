Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rubbish mountain has appeared outside the former fracking site in Fylde after the spot became a magnet for fly-tipping.

Beds, broken cupboards and building material are amongst the items that have been dumped in the entrance to the now abandoned facility on Preston New Road in Little Plumpton.

The detritus has been added to in the days since it first appeared - raising the spectre that it could continue to grow if it becomes regarded by unscrupulous firms and individuals as an easy place to deposit waste unlawfully.

The heap formed so far - which also includes living room furniture and old console games - stretches right across the short piece of road between the highway and the site gate. It is also now inching towards the main road itself.

From bed bases to shopping baskets - all kinds has been dumped alongside the busy Preston New Road

A spokesperson for Fylde Council said the authority is "aware of the fly-tipping on Preston New Road which is currently on private land".

"We have been in touch with the landowner to remove the rubbish and will provide support where necessary."

It is now five years since energy firm Cuadrilla's dreams of fracking on the Fylde effectively died following a series of earth tremors during work taking place on its shale gas wells. The largest of them – measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale – saw fracking suspended in the area and it never recommenced.

A government moratorium has since been placed on the controversial process, which involves extracting gas from rock by injecting into it water, sand and chemicals under high pressure.

A spot that used to be lined with anti-fracking campaigners is now littered with rubbish

Under planning permission for test drilling originally granted by the government in October 2016, Cuadrilla should have decommissioned the site and restored it to its previous use as an agricultural field by July 2023.

However, as the LDRS revealed last year, Lancashire County Council agreed to a request from the firm for an extension of that deadline until July next year.

All the fencing and surface materials were to be removed within 18 months - by this December - with the final topsoil added within two years and the site fully vacated.

However, the BBC last month reported concern amongst locals that the company “wasn't doing anything” to meet that timescale - an accusation to which it did not immediately respond.