Flood alerts issued across Lancashire as heavy rain continues to batter county

12 local areas in Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire all received alerts, meaning flooding is possible, as well as isolated alerts in Leicestershire and Middlesbrough.

A flood warning was issued for the River Wyre at Kirkland Bridge as water levels rose due to heavy rainfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Wyre, with low lying land expected to be most affected, but flooding to properties was not yet not forecast.

Flood alerts were issued across northern England on July 23 as heavy rain continued to fall over the region.

Residents were urged to put their flood plan into action and to avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

A flood warning was also issued at the River Darwen at Higher Walton.

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said “minor surface water flooding impacts” were possible in those areas, but that the overall flood risk for England and Wales is “very low” for the next five days.

It came after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain (Credit: Gov.uk)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning after predicting parts of the country could see up to 70mm of rain.

The warning, which covers all of Lancashire, will end at 11.59pm on Sunday (July 23).

Forecasters said the rain is “likely to cause some disruption, particularly to outdoor events.”

“Following a wet Saturday, some impacts are possible to travel and outdoor events, before the rain gradually eases and starts to clear southwards during Sunday night,” a spokesman for the Met Office added.

The scene in Croston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rain is set to ease on Sunday evening, but bus and train services could still be affected by flooding and spray.

The UK’s poor weather is due to the position of the jet stream, which is also pushing high pressure to the south where parts of Europe have a heatwave.

Jonathan Vautrey, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The band of rain that we’ve currently got from Northern Ireland down to Wales and parts of central and southern England, such as Oxfordshire and Hampshire, will continue to push its way northwards overnight.