Flash flooding re-energises action group

Campaigners in Garstang are calling for focused action to shore up the town’s defences after another round of crippling flooding.

Parts of the town were left submerged after the entire region was hit by torrential rain.

Galgate during last week's torrential downfalls. Photo: Julie Reeve.

Now campaigners, who have been helping out in particularly badly affected areas, are pushing for greater protection to limit damage from future downfalls.

Siriol Hogg, vice-chairwoman of Churchtown Flood Action Group, said: “There should be a dedicated agency for flooding across England.

“The Environment Agency alone isn’t enough; the people who help are truly great but it’s not enough.

"Interest in Lancashire’s flooding issues has got to be upped across the county.”

Siriol added: “It’s also extremely important to have strong flood groups across communities. Victims and helpers need support.”

In Garstang, the Garstang Flood Group has been re-established as the problem continues to devastate the north of the county.

Coun Shaun Turner, Garstang’s representative on Lancashire County Council, said: “The group is back up and running.

“We knew we had to get this in place in Garstang in the event of future floods. There is work to be done to get wardens in place but initial progress is there.”

He added: “A lot of work can be done to slow the flow of the River Wyre going forward through planting trees and encouraging the restoration of peat bogs.”

Flood manager Jim Ratcliffe said: “Over 24 hours in Lancashire the average recorded rainfall was 55mm, with 100mm being recorded in North Lancashire.”