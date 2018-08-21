Five things to know about the Great Eccleston Tractor Pull

Ahead of this weekend's tractor pull, here are 5 things you need to know about this most unusual of spectacles

1. Definitely one of the oddest additions to the county’s summer calendar, the Great Eccleston Tractor Pull runs over three days over the bank holiday weekend.

2. It attracts a wide following, with competitors travelling from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany to take part, as well as from across the United Kingdom.

3. The tractors themselves are a far cry from an old Massey Ferguson, these are souped-up, specially-built power machines that can drag enormous weights behind them.

4. Held at a site on the A586 near Great Eccleston, it runs from 3pm to 10.15pm on Friday, and from noon on Saturday and 10am on Sunday. Camping is available on site.

5. Tickets are £20 for adults and £7.50 for children, although there is a £47.50 family ticket for two adults and three children available online at www.eventticketsnw.co.uk