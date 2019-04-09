Fish to be rescued if Samlesbury Weir at Brockholes Nature Reserve near Preston is demolished

Fish will be rescued if a weir near Brockholes Nature Reserve is demolished.

Samlesbury Weir could be destroyed over safety concerns after The Ribble Rivers Trust has sent plans to Preston City Council.

Documents outlining the method of the work just outside of Preston state: “The Environments Agency had concerns regarding health and safety at the redundant hydrometric gauging station on the river Ribble at Samlesbury.

“As a joint project the EA and Ribble Rivers Trust propose the removal of this structure to alleviate this problem and improve the connectivity of the river system for fish and sediment.”

Documents also state: “A fish rescue will be carried out by The Ribble Rivers Trust under licence from the Environment Agency by electric fishing and seine netting by wading as far as reasonably practicable.

The area of work will be electrofishing a minimum of three times with rescued fish released a suitable distance upstream.”

The work to demolish the Samlesbury Weir would first see the right hand third of the weir, then the left-hand bank two thirds of the weir broken up with an excavator.

The material would then be scooped out with a bucket.

After the work, which is expected to take one month, the river banks of the Ribble adjacent to the site where the weir was would be reprofiled to mitigate against erosion.

The grazing land would also be restored and The Ribble Rivers Trust will plant trees in co-ordination with local angling clubs and the landowner to improve and increase the stability of the bank.