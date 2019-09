Have your say

Firefighters battled a blaze on the roof of a home in Little Hoole.

Crews with two fire engines put out the flames in Liverpool Old Road, Walmer Bridge on Sunday at 5.25pm.

The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crews used two hose reels, two triple extension ladders and two 13.5 ladders to access the roof, extinguish the fire and board the roof once the fire was extinguished.”

Crews from Penwortham and Tarleton were at the scene for three hours.