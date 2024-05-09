Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Walkers in a Burnley beauty spot were horrified to see a brook filled with a white foam like substance yesterday.

The foam appeared in the stream at Sweet Clough in the Lowerhouse area. Walkers reported a perfume like odour from the foam and several people contacted the Environment Agency to report it.

An Environment Agency spokesman said today: “We took immediate action as soon as we received a report of potential pollution in Sweet Clough, Burnley. However, our site controller found that the majority of the foam had dissipated and that there were no environmental impacts.

