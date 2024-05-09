Environment Agency called in to investigate after white foam appears in Burnley's Sweet Clough brook
Walkers in a Burnley beauty spot were horrified to see a brook filled with a white foam like substance yesterday.
The foam appeared in the stream at Sweet Clough in the Lowerhouse area. Walkers reported a perfume like odour from the foam and several people contacted the Environment Agency to report it.
An Environment Agency spokesman said today: “We took immediate action as soon as we received a report of potential pollution in Sweet Clough, Burnley. However, our site controller found that the majority of the foam had dissipated and that there were no environmental impacts.
“We would urge members of the public to report any signs of pollution to our hotline on 0800 807060.”
