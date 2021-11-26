Council to roll out mobile CCTV to tackle fly tipping after incidents soar during pandemic

West Lancashire Council will be deploying cameras in fly-tipping hot spots after incidents spiked during the pandemic.

Large-scale fly tipping has put additional pressures on the council’s budget, and now bosses are looking at how to tackle hot spots, which are generally situated on quiet country lanes where no one is around to observe those illegally dumping rubbish.

Fly tipping

The mobile CCTV system - which can be moved to different locations quickly - is being partnered with new mechanical sweepers and funding for additional litter bins.

Councillor Gareth Dowling, portfolio holder for Communities and Community Safety, said: "The Council is committed to making West Lancashire a safer and cleaner place and that's why we have invested in mobile CCTV cameras to catch people who fly-tip and in staff to take people to court who think they can get away with illegally dumping rubbish across our Borough."

Councillor Kevin Wilkie added: “We live in a very beautiful Borough and the Council are determined to keep it that way.”