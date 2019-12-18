Christmas 2019: This is when you can put your bins and recycling out in Preston this year

This year's festive bin collections changes for Preston have been announced.

With the days all merging into one during the festivities, it's easy to forget when to put your bins out. To help, here's our handy guide of all the changes this year:

Christmas 2019: This is when you can put your bins and recycling out

Preston Council are warning residents to expect changes if their usual bin collection day falls on Christmas Day - Wednesday, December 25, Boxing Day - Thursday, December 26 and New Year's Day - Wednesday January 1.

If your usual collection is affected over the festivities, a notice of any collection changes will be attached to the grey bin handle.

The council is also warning that any recycling collections affected over the Christmas period will not be rearranged.

Recycling affected by the festivities will be collected on the next scheduled collection.

If you have more recycling than you can fit in your bin, any excess can be placed next to recycling bins in untied carrier bags.