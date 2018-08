Police are dealing with a crash involving an overturned caravan.

Officers are currently at the scene near Sainsbury's in Lostock Hall, where several cars and a caravan have suffered damage in the smash.

Officers on the scene in Lostock Hall. Photo: Daniel Murphy

Parts of the road are closed while the police deal with crash debris at the roundabout between the A6 Lostock Lane and the A582, close to Sainsbury's and B&Q.

Drivers are advised the avoid the area if possible.