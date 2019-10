Have your say

Firefighters rushed to put out a car fire on the M6 motorway.

The vehicle was in flames on the hard shoulder southbound near junction 30 for Bamber Bridge and 31 for Preston.

Wearing masks, firefighters, who were called to the scene today at around 9.50am, extinguished the fire.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“They were in attendance approximately 30 minutes.”