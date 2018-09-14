Canal locks throughout Lancashire set to remain closed for the foreseeable future

The Leeds and Liverpool Canal is set to remain closed for the foreseeable future due to ongoing water shortages.

Reservoirs serving the Leeds and Liverpool Canal are only at 23 per cent capacity, according to the Canal and River Trust (CART).

And this had dropped from 34.9 per cent in July, when restrictions were first imposed on locks travelling mainly throughout the Chorley borough.

Gemma Rathbone, a CART spokesman, said: “Unfortunately we still haven’t had that much rain and the levels in our reservoirs are still low.

“We are not in a position currently to say when the current restrictions will be lifted but we are asking boaters to keep an eye on our website.

“The situation is updated daily but the forecast is for quite dry weather and September is traditionally fairly dry.”

The prohibition on travel runs for a 55-mile stretch from Wigan to Gargrave, near Skipton.

Heatwave weather in May and June saw just 30 per cent of expected rainfall occurring.

In August we reported how Dawn Markland and Andy Young of Wheelton Boat Yard near Chorley are losing £4,000 a month in business due to the lock closures on the Leeds - Liverpool Canal.

Dawn said: "For the month, losses are probably around £4,000. We had work lined up but had to cancel it because of the closure. We are not able to take on work because boats can’t get to us."