Calls for security to be improved after vacant Preston restaurant building is vandalised

Calls for urgent action have been made after the former Baffitos restaurant at Preston Docks was attacked by vandals.

Preston Councillor John Potter noticed the state of the building in Navigation Way on Tuesday, and flagged it up with Preston Council and left a message for the site's listed security company.

A smashed window at the former Baffitos restaurant in Preston

He shared pictures of smashed windows and doors, as well as litter strewn around the property.

Coun Potter said: "I haven't heard anything back from the security company, but the council will be looking into it.

"There's glass everywhere. Also, someone could easily get inside and set it on fire - it has previously been set on fire.

"What if someone went in there looking for shelter? They would cut themselves on the glass very easily.

A smashed window

"Whoever owns it has left chairs and tables, and they're been scattered around. There is a duty to make this safe.

"It also doesn't look very good, does it? It's going to start attracting rats and more undesirable behaviour."

The Environmental Health department of Preston Council is now looking into the matter.

A Preston City Council spokesperson said: “We are in discussions with the owners of Baffitos about the current condition and also the future of the site.”

Litter at the former restaurant site

Baffitos was opened in Preston in May 2013 by Peter Thompson, owner of Woodpecker Inn Estates. It was an Italian-themed family restaurant with a sports bar and large patio.

It has been closed since October 2019.

Coun Potter is concerned about the safety and appearance of the building

Waste from the site littering the grounds