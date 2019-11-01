Buckshaw Village resident given precautionary checks after house fire

Have your say

A Buckshaw Village resident was given precautionary checks after a house fire.

The blaze in Highland Drive today saw the man, who was “quite shaken”, manage to escape the house despite the fuse box by his front door catching light.

Crew manager Jim Davidson at Bamber Bridge Fire Station told the Post the householder had been alerted to the blaze by his smoke alarm just before 1.30pm.

“He was given precautionary checks. He just had a bit of soot on his face but he was checked over in the Ambulance van.

“He was quite shook up. It was an accidental premises fire involving a fuse box in the property in the front doorway to the flat.

“He had a working smoke alarm.”

In a statement a Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Two fire engines from Leyland and Bamber Bridge were called to a flat fire on Highland Drive, Buckshaw Village.

“Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire and one person was treated at the scene by paramedics.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”