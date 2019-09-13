BT vow to act after 'blot on the landscape' phone exchange in Longton is brought to their attention

An “eyesore” telephone exchange is to be given a makeover after complaints from neighbours.

Councillor Graham Gooch took on the fight after being contacted by people of Longton complaining the building in Liverpool Road was a “blot on the landscape”.

The telephone exchange in Liverpool Road, Longton



In recent times, fencing has collapsed at the site in the village centre, windows and doors have been allowed to rust, and weeds have grown around the plot.



Coun Gooch, chairman of Longton Parish Council as well as County Councillor for South Ribble West, said: “Longton is a great place to live and a former winner of the Lancashire Best Kept Village Competition.



“It is regrettable that the old telephone exchange in the middle of the village is in such a dilapidated condition, overgrown with weeds, broken down fences and rust streaked doors.



“Many people have complained to me about it.



“It would be much appreciated if OpenReach would be a good neighbour and repair their building so it is no longer an eyesore.”



After being contacted by the Lancashire Post about the issue, a BT spokesperson said: “Thanks for raising these issues with us.



“Our team will be carrying out maintenance work at the site, including repair of the fencing, as soon as possible.”



The automated exchange is used by BT and Openreach, serving around 6,000 residential premises and 250 non-residential premises.



The biggest customer on the hi-tech system at Longton, near Preston, is said to be Lancashire Constabulary, which has its headquarters in nearby Hutton.

n 2016, plans for 17.5m high phone mast at the site were approved.