Bamber Bridge power cut leaves Iceland Food Warehouse running on generators

A power cut in Bamber Bridge has left supermarkets, shops and homes without electricity.



A total of 23 homes and businesses, including Iceland Food Warehouse in Station Road, have been affected by the power cut.

Electricity North West confirmed that the power outage is due to a fault with an underground cable which occurred at 10.49am today (Thursday, April 25).

Engineers are on site and power is expected to be restored to all properties by 5.30pm.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: "Our teams are currently on site and are working hard to return power to the remaining households.

"We will endeavour to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

A spokesman for Iceland Food Warehouse said: "Our lights and chillers have been affected and we are relying on our backup generator, but it's business as usual for now.

"We are still open and all our chilled and frozen produce is still available."

Morrisons is also situated in the affected area but staff said the supermarket has not experienced any power issues and remains open for business.

These are the affected areas

Withy Grove Road - PR5 6WY / PR5 6WX / PR5 6NX / PR5 6LF

Withy Trees Avenue - PR5 6NR

Station Road - PR5 6LA

Lodge Close - PR5 6WR