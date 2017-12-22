Bamber Bridge fly-tipper fined £1k in ‘horrifying case’

Have your say

A fly-tipper who dumped 15 bags of rubbish in a Bamber Bridge alleyway has been hit with a court fine.

Jamie Roe was paid £20 by a Preston couple to dispose of their building waste believing him to be a legitimate waste carrier.

The 24-year-old, of Station Road, was fined £1,100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £110, £405 in legal and clean-up costs at Preston Magistrates’ Court on December 20.

The building waste - including a toilet - was discovered in an alleyway close to Station Road, Bamber Bridge.

Coun Graham Walton, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and streetscene, said: “This was a horrifying case of the most heinous fly-tipping imaginable – 15 bags of rubbish, including a hand basin, rubble, and even a toilet – so therefore I am satisfied with the hefty £1,100 fine.

“This sends a clear message that we will not tolerate fly-tipping on any scale – and that we are prepared to take legal action to bring the culprits to justice.”