Alert as snow and sleet sweeps into Lancashire

A weather warning was issued for Lancashire today as sleet and snow swept into the county.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for today (Sunday) as driving became hazardous on motorways and rural roads.
A spokesman said: “An area of snow is likely to move eastwards across many central and northern parts of the UK on Sunday.
“The snow is more likely to affect higher routes with lower levels only affected more locally. In addition, rain may fall onto frozen surfaces for a time, following a very cold night.
“Some roads and railways likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”
North West Motorway Police urged drivers to be cautious.
They tweeted: “Highways NWest are turning out gritters for an extra treatment so please let’s all have a nice afternoon by driving to the conditions and staying on the road.”