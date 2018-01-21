Alert as snow and sleet sweeps into Lancashire

A weather warning was issued for Lancashire today as sleet and snow swept in​to the county​.

​T​he Met Office issued a yellow warning for today (Sunday) as driving became hazardous on motorways and rural roads.

​A spokesman said: “An area of snow is likely to move eastwards across many central and northern parts of the UK on Sunday.

​“​The snow is more likely to affect higher routes with lower levels only affected more locally. In addition, rain may fall onto frozen surfaces for a time, following a very cold night.

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services​.”

North West Motorway Police urged drivers to be cautious.

They tweeted: “Highways NWest are turning out gritters for an extra treatment so please let’s all have a nice afternoon by driving to the conditions and staying on the road.”