Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust Martin Mere Wetland Centre near Rufford is expecting up to 30,000 of the geese to arrive over the next few weeks from 500 miles away in Iceland.

Thousands have already made the journey, travelling in large family flocks forming a V formation, with the most experienced birds flying at the front. This way, the less experienced birds will be able to learn flight paths for when they return each year.

The sound of the geese calling as they fly overhead is a sure sign of autumn beginning.

Flocks of pink footed geese at Martin Mere

Re-fuelling

Louise Clewley, Reserve Manager, said: “The geese will essentially use us as a stop-off point to re-fuel for the next couple of months before heading down South where they will spend most of the winter.

“Leading up to their arrival, we prepared the reserve to create the perfect habitat for the geese. Our Longhorn cattle have played a big part in this, grazing the grass to the perfect length for them to enjoy.”

How to see the geese

To celebrate their arrival, Martin Mere is hosting events throughout October so that you can get a closer look at the pink-footed geese. The centre will open earlier and close later on certain days throughout the month to witness the geese leave and return to roost.

The Dawn Flights event will give visitors exclusive access to the Discovery Hide with a warden from 7am on Saturdays to see the geese take off. Guests will then head to the cafe to enjoy a full English breakfast.

For those unable to make a morning visit, the Late Night Openings on Wednesdays and Saturdays are a great opportunity to see the geese as they return to the mere. The centre will be opening until 7pm on these days, with entry after 5.30pm free of charge.