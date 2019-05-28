175 homes in South Ribble set to get nod despite objections

A new development of 175 homes in Farington Moss looks set to get the green light when it comes before South Ribble planning committee on Wednesday.

The project, on a 6.5 hectare plot of land off Bannister Lane, has been recommended for approval by council officers.

But the development will be subject to a long list of conditions relating to access, highway works, hours of construction, noise management, drainage, tree protection, landscaping and ecology.

The plan is the latest to be lodged with South Ribble for the land, which is adjacent to Flensbury Way, dating back to 2012. It comprises an estate of six one-bed properties, 25 two-bed, 75 three-bed and 69 four-bed houses.

Of the 175 properties, 27 of them will be affordable homes. Developer Kier Living will also contribute £950,000 to provide affordable homes elsewhere as part of the project. Documents submitted show that 25 letters of objection to the scheme from neighbouring property owners have been received by the council.

Objections range from the development being “out of character” with the surrounding area, not being “high quality,” a loss of privacy, the over-dominance of some 2.5-storey homes on the site and a potential impact on house prices. There have also been concerns raised over highway safety and congestion caused by an increase in traffic.

But officers say it is “not considered to result in the over-development of the site and is not considered to be out of character with the streetscene.

“The proposed development is not considered to have an undue impact on the amenities of neighbouring properties.”