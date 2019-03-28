'Entering Lancashire business awards will help your firm'

A Lancashire business leader has called for firms in the county to enter one of its leading awards just days ahead of its deadline for applications.

Stephen Hart, of Lytham-based InterSys Group, said the Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, offered its applicants huge opportunities to grow their businesses.

He said the application process and the scrutiny of the judges which select its winners could act as consultants for those entering.

InterSys is sponsoring the Engineering Business of the Year at this year’s BIBAs which closes for applications on Friday.

Mr Stephen Hart said: “InterSys has been proud to be part of the BIBAs journey for many years and we have seen first-hand what they get out of meeting the judges, many of whom has successful businesses of their own.

“Through the questions they get posed in interviews you can see the brains of businesses ticking and realising changes they can make to make their businesses even stronger.

“How many chances do you get to get that kind of consultancy from people who have been in the same place you have? For me, entering the BIBAs is a no brainer and I would urge every firm in Lancashire to do it.”

The application deadline closes on Friday and all applications will be eligibility checked by the BIBAs organisers, the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, to ensure they are able to progress to the next round.

The judges for each of the awards’ 20 categories will then select the applicants they want to meet for face-to-face interviews which get started on May 13

These sessions will select the finalists who will then receive a visit from their category’s judges as part of a unique second round of judging, the BIBAs on Tour, during June.

All finalists will be invited to the BIBAs ceremony.