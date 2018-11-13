Emergency services swoop on M55 after incident

The M55 was shut in both directions after emergency services responded to concerns for a person's welfare.
Traffic has now been released but is still moving slowly after an incident near junction 3 of the M55.
Police shut the M55 in both directions either side of junction 3, near Kirkham, at around 11.30am.
Emergency services said they were responding to reports of a "concern for safety".
An air ambulance was deployed and landed at the scene and Fylde Police asked motorists to avoid the area,
Eyewitnesses reported a heavy presence of emergency services, including five police cars and three ambulances.
Police have been approached for comment.