Emergency services swoop on M55 after incident

The M55 was shut in both directions after emergency services responded to concerns for a person's welfare.

Traffic has now been released but is still moving slowly after an incident near junction 3 of the M55.

Emergency services at the scene of an incident on the M55.

Police shut the M55 in both directions either side of junction 3, near Kirkham, at around 11.30am.

Emergency services said they were responding to reports of a "concern for safety".

An air ambulance was deployed and landed at the scene and Fylde Police asked motorists to avoid the area,

Eyewitnesses reported a heavy presence of emergency services, including five police cars and three ambulances.

Traffic is at a standstill near junction 3 of the M55 as police deal with a live incident.

Police have been approached for comment.