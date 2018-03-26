Emergency rescue after man falls on building site in Preston

A man fell from a ladder on a building site in Preston, say fire services.

Specialist crews from across the county were called to help rescue the man who fell at the site of a new halls of residence in Garstang Road just after 9am.

Fire fighters say the man fell onto the third floor at Canterbury Halls.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "A man has fallen off a ladder at a building site.

"Police contacted us to ask for our assistance to get him down.

"Two fire engines from Preston, an Aerial Ladder Platform, two specialist rope units from Chorley and a team from Fullwood have gone to help.

"The specialist rope teams were on standby in case they are needed.

"The man was successfully brought down from the third floor and passed into the care of paramedics at around 10.20am."