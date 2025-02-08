Lancashire Fire & Rescue have told residents near a huge blaze to avoid the area.

Lancashire Fire & Rescue have said that they currently have six fire engines in attendance at a blaze on Caton Road in Lancaster.

Emergency services were called to the incident following reports of a fire in the area earlier today and are now advising the public to avoid the area.

Authorities have since advised people living in the local area to keep their windows and doors closed if they can see or smell smoke.

More news to follow...