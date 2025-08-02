Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service issue update following overnight fire at Whittle-le-Woods
Emergencyservices were called to a site on Dawson Lane overnight and are continuting to fight the blaze.
Six fire engines initially arrived to help tackle the fire, although latest updates report only two are now required.
A statement from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service says: “At 03:14 on the 2nd August 2025, six fire engines and the aerial drone unit attended a fire in the open on Dawson Lane, Whittle-le-Woods. Firefighters are using a four hose reel jets and a ground monitor to extinguish the fire.If you can see or smell smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed.”
“The drone unit it also in attendance, so please do not fly drones nearby as you will obstruct emergency operations.”
An assitional update at 8:30am on Saturday, August 2 said: “This incident has been reduced to two fire fire engines, with firefighters continuing to monitor and extinguish hotspots.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.