Firefighters scrambled to former Park Hotel for second time in a fortnight

Matthew Calderbank
Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:21 BST
Fire crews were called last night to a fire at Preston’s former Park Hotel, one of the city’s derelict landmarks.

Three crews rushed to the scene after smoke was spotted at the site next to Avenham Park at around 6pm.

It’s the second time firefighters were called to Park Hotel this month, with crews attending a small fire at the site on August 5.

Preston City Council is worried the building will either become beyond repair - or even burn down.placeholder image
Preston City Council is worried the building will either become beyond repair - or even burn down.

Today, a spokesperson for the fire service said: “Yesterday evening, three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham stations attended a derelict building fire in East Cliff, Preston.

“The fire was located on the ground floor of the building and firefighters used one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and a partner saw. Fire crews remained at scene around seventy minutes.”

Plans for the restoration of the hotel along with a new apartment block alongside itplaceholder image
Plans for the restoration of the hotel along with a new apartment block alongside it | DAY Architectural Ltd

Park Hotel - it’s past and future

For decades in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Park Hotel was one of Preston’s premiere destinations.

From 1950, the building took on a more mundane role in city life as an office base for Lancashire County Council, but the authority moved out in 2011.

READ MORE: 13 saddening pictures show the state of Preston's Park Hotel amid fears for its future

Since then, plans to restore it to its former glory have come and gone – and now the latest of them, to create a 65-room ‘apart-hotel’, have been held up over a planning wrangle.

However, Preston City Council has since cut through the red tape in the hope of fast-tracking the scheme before the landmark is lost forever to neglect, vandalism and fire.

Plans for the restoration of the hotel along with a new apartment block were approved in January last year.

You can read more about the plans for the hotel site here.

