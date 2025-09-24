Blackpool Tower issues update as Globe of Speed performer injured in circus stunt
The accident occurred at around 2.30pm, with audience members escorted out of the building as paramedics rushed to the scene.
The Globe of Speed - traditionally known as ‘the Globe of Death’ - is a circus and carnival act where stunt bikers ride motorcycles inside a mesh sphere ball, with the performers looping vertically as well as horizontally.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesperson for Blackpool Tourism Ltd said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at The Blackpool Tower Circus yesterday involving one of our circus artists from the Globe of Speed performance.
“The performer is awake and well, but will remain in hospital for observation as a precautionary measure.
“We’d like to thank all guests for their respect shown during the show, and all those who have passed on their well wishes.
“We’d also like to extend our thanks to Blackpool’s emergency services for their response to this incident.
“All guests with tickets to The Blackpool Tower Circus will be contacted by our Guest Services Team shortly.”