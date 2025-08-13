Breaking
Air ambulance lands at Thornton Cricket Club after man suffers medical episode on pitch
Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to Thornton Cricket Club today.
Police and paramedics remain at the scene, off Wyre Road, where a man is reported to have suffered a serious medical episode.
The air ambulance touched down on the cricket pitch at around 11am, joining NWAS colleagues who arrived earlier by road.
Lancashire Police said the incident response was led by North West Ambulance Service. NWAS were approached for further details.
