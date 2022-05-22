Emergency demolition delayed at fire-hit cinema and nightclub due to 'possible body'

The demolition of the old Odeon cinema and Tokyo Jo’s nightclub on Church Street was held up today after fears were raised that a body was among the wreckage.

By Wes Holmes
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 4:14 pm
Updated Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 6:21 pm

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the fire, which broke out on Thursday night.

Demolition work to flatten the remains of the burned-out structure has been underway today, with nearby residents being evacuated from their homes.

Pete Marquis, demolition specialist, said: "We've had quite a bit of a hold up today due to the possibility of a body being in it, so we've been stopped for three or four hours while the police and fire brigade put the dogs through (the site).

"Fortunately they've not found anything so we can now carry on.

"We're probably half a day behind, but that has to be done."

Photo Neil Cross; The aftermath of the fire at the former cinema and nightclub in Church Street, Preston
