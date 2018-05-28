Emergency crews deal with bus crashed into quarry scenario

Have your say

Emergency crews rushed to the Ribble Valley after reports that a bus had crashed into a quarry.

Thankfully no-one had been hurt, and the 'crash' was actually an emergency rescue exercise for fire and rescue crews.

Images from Operation Day Tripper in the Ribble Valley. Photos: Lancashire Fire and Rescue

The emergency staff went to Hanson's quarry and cement works, near Clitheroe, to practice techniques such as rope rescue and recovering casualties from a large scale incident.

Urban Search and Rescue dog Sidney was also on the scene helping to locate casualties.

Chris Rainford, a drone operator for Lancashire Fire and Rescue, said: "One of the best organised and challenging exercises I've ever attended.

"Brilliantly realistic and requiring of some intensive joint working, huge well done to the teams at Lancashire Fire and Rescue and Urban Search and Rescue."

