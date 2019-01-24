Eleanor is on her way to award finals

Preston student Eleanor-Jayne Carmichael’s carpentry skills have landed her a place in a national competition.

The Preston’s College scholar is now hoping to carve out success in the 2019 Gorilla Glue Apprentice of the Year competition.

International adhesive and tape brand, Gorilla Glue, is running the Apprentice of the Year competition to find the UK’s most talented and tough apprentice, where 13 colleges from across the UK battle it out to bring home the Gorilla Glue Apprentice of the Year trophy, for their college.

The apprentices at Preston’s College were tasked with creating a detailed wooden coffee table, where Eleanor-Jayne’s final product was judged as the most outstanding in the college.

Mark Taylor, head of school for construction and the built environment at the Fulwood college, said: “At Preston’s College we want our learners to focus on their practical skills, development and working under time constraints to industry standards.

“The Gorilla Glue Apprentice of the Year competition is a great way of developing learners’ practical skills, knowledge and attributes and independent critical thinking

Our ethos and mission is to prepare individuals for industry and create the most employable learners.”

Eleanor-Jayne added: “I have enjoyed using my carpentry and joinery skills to create this table in the regional heats of the competition, and using the Gorilla adhesives to create my final product.

“I am looking forward to competing in the national final and learning new joinery skills which will enable me to progress to an apprenticeship.”-

The the winner will be announced during the national apprentice week in March,