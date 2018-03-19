Elderly woman dies after cliff fall

An elderly woman died after she fell from a cliff top path between Silverdale and Arnside.

The 70-year-old woman fell approximately 60 feet from the cliff at around 12.20pm on Sunday.

The air ambulance, coastguard and mountain rescue teams were all scrambled to help rescue the woman.

Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team said: “We were called out on Sunday around 12.20 to rescue an elderly lady that had fallen from the cliff path near White Creek, between Arnside Point and Park Point.

“We were assisted by the Coastguard team from Morecambe, the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat and hovercraft from Morecambe, the North West Air Ambulance, the Great North Air Ambulance, Rescue 936 Coastguard helicopter, North West Ambulance Service, the police and Bowland Pennine Mountain rescue team.

“Despite keeping her alive for over an hour thanks to the initial quick thinking heroics of a medically trained member of the public and all the hard work by the medical and rescue teams, the lady’s injuries were too severe and she sadly passed away in the helicopter on the way to Preston Hospital.

“Our thoughts are with her husband and her family.”