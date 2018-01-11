Youngsters relish a sporting battle

Hundreds of primary school pupils from across Preston converged on a city sporting arena to showcase their talents.

More than 600 children from 24 different schools converged on the Sir Tom Finney Sports centre in Cottam for the Preston Primary Schools’ Sports Hall Athletics competition.

Photo Neil Cross Primary school year 5/6 indoor sports competition at UCLan's Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre Large school 3rd - Queen's Drive

Staff and students from UCLan’s School of Sport and Wellbeing teamed up with School Games Organiser Harriet Ascroft, volunteers from Preston Harriers and Ashton Community Science College sports leaders to deliver the athletics event.

Harriet said: “This is an annual level two athletics qualifying competition and the winning school, Broughton in Amounderness Primary will now go on to represent Preston in the county final which takes place in February in Blackpool.”

She added: “Throughout the event, we aim to enthuse children about healthy competition and help them to understand the six key values set by Sport England, which are:

n determination

Photo Neil Cross Primary school year 5/6 indoor sports competition at UCLan's Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre Small school winners - St Mary & St Andrew's, Barton

n honesty

n respect

n passion

n teamwork

Photo Neil Cross Primary school year 5/6 indoor sports competition at UCLan's Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre Girls relay race

n and self-belief

The two dozen schools each represented a different nation in the competition, taking part in events such as javelin throwing, hurdles and relay racing.

Children from Preston Harriers provided demonstrations of some of the sports.

First year UCLan students studying sports and physical education helped to facilitate the Games.

Photo Neil Cross Primary school year 5/6 indoor sports competition at UCLan's Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre Girls relay race

Sophie Offord, 20, said: “This event gives hands-on experience in running sports events which is fantastic for our development and also allows us to network with the schools for potential future placements.”

Sport and PE lecturer at the university Chris Gunn added: “ All the students taking part in the event have been outstanding in working with the young people and making sure it runs smoothly.

“ It was the first time we have hosted the competition and we look forward to working closely with the schools and local clubs in our civic anchor role.”

Kate James, a teacher from St Mary’s and St Andrew’s Catholic Primary School in Barton, added: “This is a very well organised event and the indoor sports are brilliant for this time of year. The children really enjoy it and as we are such a small school it brings them together. “

Photo Neil Cross Primary school year 5/6 indoor sports competition at UCLan's Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre Girls relay race

Photo Neil Cross Primary school year 5/6 indoor sports competition at UCLan's Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre Girls relay race

Photo Neil Cross Primary school year 5/6 indoor sports competition at UCLan's Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre Girls relay race

Photo Neil Cross Primary school year 5/6 indoor sports competition at UCLan's Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre Large school winners - Broughton

Photo Neil Cross Primary school year 5/6 indoor sports competition at UCLan's Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre Small school winners - St Mary & St Andrew's, Barton