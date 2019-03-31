When it comes to Mother's Day, what are your kids really thinking? Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say If you're a mum who is looking forward to a surprise today, look away now. Because when we took our cameras to meet children from Eldon Primary School this week, they were not shy in telling us all about their Mothering Sunday plans. We asked schoolchildren about their mums Library book is returned to Preston's Myerscough College nearly half a century too late