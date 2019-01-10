University offering new degree

A world leading industrial technology company is working with a Lancaster university to train project managers of the future.

The University of Cumbria is to provide project manager degree apprenticeships to Rolls-Royce apprentices.

The degree apprenticeship has been developed by a national trailblazer group involving both organisations and other major employers along with training providers from a variety of industries.

Apprentices from Rolls-Royce are among the first in the country to start the programme, with training for the first group already underway.

University vice- chancellor Prof Julie Mennell said: “The university has a growing national reputation for providing top quality training in project management. The opportunity for us to work with such a high profile and world renowned company is further evidence of this.”

Rolls-Royce apprentice development manager David Campbell added: “We have been championing apprenticeships for more than 100 years and this course will be a valued addition in providing talent for Rolls-Royce.”