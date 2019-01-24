University earns a Gold standard

Student security at a city university is gold standard.

The University of Central Lancashire has become a founder member of a pioneering scheme aimed at improve student safety, security and wellbeing standards across the higher education sector.

Preston-based UCLan has joined ProtectED, the first national accreditation scheme of its kind.

The initiative requires members to have measures in place to support university security, student wellbeing, safety and mental health, and international student welfare. In order to get accreditation under the ProtectED code of practice, member universities must meet the recognised standard which is validated by independent experts and assessors.

Lisa Banks, director of student services at UCLan, said: “We have done a lot of work in the area of student safety and wellbeing, for example through our adoption of the ‘Ask for Angela’ safety scheme to protect students on nights out.

“ProtectED will act as a valuable benchmark and enable us to proactively promote the work we are doing by sharing best practice with other institutions.”

ProtectED director Andrew Wootton said: “We welcome the leadership and sense of purpose shown by UCLan in joining ProtectED in its mission to improve the experience and outcomes of students in higher education.

“As a founder member, UCLan will help us steer the development and roll-out of ProtectED over the coming years.

“Together we will raise standards across the sector and support students to achieve their full potential.”