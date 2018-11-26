UCLan vice-chancellor steps down

The man in charge of Preston's university is stepping down.

Mike Thomas, who has been in his post of vice-chancellor since 2015, will leave on Friday.

UCLan’s pro-vice chancellor and chair of the university board David Taylor CBE said: “I wish to announce that Professor Thomas will be stepping down from his post as Vice-Chancellor of the University, from 30 November. Professor Thomas wishes to pursue further academic opportunities and will remain active in the sector.

“On behalf of the University, I wish to express my thanks to Professor Thomas for his service to the University since he joined us in September 2014 and to wish him every success for the future.

“Professor Thomas stated that he would like to say thank you to colleagues at the University whom he holds in the highest regard.

“I have asked our two Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Lynne Livesey and Liz Bromley, to take on the responsibilities of the Vice-Chancellor as joint leads for the Institution until a permanent replacement is appointed. I know that you will give every support to Lynne and Liz through this transitional period.”

Prof Thomas has been at the helm since previous incumbent Gary Kelleher stood down in a move which shocked the campus in March 2015.