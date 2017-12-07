UCLan partners up with Koreans

University bosses in Preston are linking up with counterparts in South Korea.

The University of Central Lancashire is forging exchange partnerships with five universities in the rapidly emerging East Asian state.

Mr Tae-il Kim meets students from UCLan's International Institute of

UCLan has recently appointed a new director to its International Institute of Korean Studies (IKSU) in Dr Niki Alsford. A reader in Asia Pacific Studies from the School of Language and Global Studies at UCLan, she took over the post at the start of the new academic year.

The IKSUis already working with the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia in research, teaching and study exchange as well as kinking up with with Busan University of Foreign Studies, Chonbuk National University, Chung Ang University, Dongguk University and Sungkyunkwan University in South Korea.

On top of that , Dr Alsford is also planning to establish sister institutes for Japan and Taiwan at the Preston-based university.

The developments were marked by a visit from Korean education ambassador Mr Tae-il Kim who met with UCLan students and spoke to them about postgraduate degrees in South Korea.

Mr Tae-il Kim (left) said: “I am very delighted about the successful undergraduate recruitment success of Korean studies at UCLan.

“I believe UCLan to be one of the most important hubs of Korean studies in the UK.

“I hope it continuously grows and expands new partnerships with Korean universities.”

Dr Alsford added: “The International Institute of Korean Studies is key to the expansion of Korean Studies within the UK and I’m delighted to play a part in that.”