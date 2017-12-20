UCLan is among global leaders

Preston’s university has proved it is a world class institution after reinforcing it’s place in the global league tables.

The city’s University of Central Lancashire has been awarded an early Christmas present with a four-star rating out of a possible five in the distinguished QS World Rankings, which lists 850 elite universities from the thousands of institutions around the world.

As part of the ranking system, the QS Stars Development Roadmap enables individual institutions to showcase their broader qualities across a range of categories important to students.

UCLan received the maximum five star rating in six of the areas covering; teaching, employability, internationalisation, facilities, social responsibility and inclusiveness.

Vice-chancellor Professor Mike Thomas said: “Central Lancashire was the first modern University to enter the QS World Rankings in 2010 and we are delighted to have maintained our position in this very prestigious league table.

He added: “We are particularly pleased to see UCLan receive the maximum five stars available for teaching quality and graduate employability.

“It is a testament to the commitment of staff and our focus on equipping graduates with the skills needed to thrive in the global environment.”

The recognition in this year’s QS World Rankings follows on from previous success on the international stage when, earlier this year, The Centre for World University Rankings 2017 (CWUR) listed UCLan in the top 3.3 per cent of universities worldwide, a 0.4 per cent increase on last year’s score.