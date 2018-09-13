UCLan bidding for five gongs at awards evening

University chiefs in Preston are reaching for the record books.

The city-based University of Central Lancashire has been nominated in a record-breaking five categories in the Education “Oscars”.

This year’s shortlist for the prestigious Times Education Awards sees UCLan nominated for the highest number of entries in its history .

Pro vice-chancellor Joel Arber, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for us to have been shortlisted for five awards, that’s a record for us and one we’re all delighted with.

“ The wide range of shortlisted categories is further proof of our aim to grow a vibrant community of academic innovators and maximise our positive social, environmental and economic impact locally, nationally and globally.”

The nominations are: International Collaboration of the Year, Outstanding Entrepreneurial University, Excellence and Innovation in the Arts, Most Innovative Contribution to Business-University Collaboration and Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community.

The International Collaboration nomination is for UCLan opening its doors last September to nearly 650 medical students and staff from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine who were displaced by Hurricane Irma. The university already has two national awards for this.

It is the fourth time in the past five years that UCLan’s entrepreneurial work has been selected in the Outstanding Entrepreneurial University category, the Excellence and Innovation in the Arts nomination relates to UCLan Publishing, the only student-run, trade but not-for-profit publishing house in the world while the partnership between UCLan and Recycling Lives, has been shortlisted for the Most Innovative Contribution to Business-University Collaboration.

In The City, the university’s popular community hub which brings local people together through a variety of free events and activities, has also been recognised.