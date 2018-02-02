Trip to fire station remains hot topic pupils

Meeting a real-life Fireman Sam proved the highlight of the week for youngsters at Our Lady and St Edward’s Catholic Primary School in Preston.

The four and five-year-olds in the reception class at the Fulwood school took a break from learning to read and write to discover a little about the world around them.

OLSE reception class pupils try out the cbain of the fire engine

As part of the topic on People Who Help Us, the children spent the morning with the firefighters at Fulwood, close to the Lightfoot Lane school.

All the children had a turn at sitting in the fire engine and pretended to have a drive.

They had a chance to look at all the equipment that is used in an emergency.

The event was so interesting, even the headteacher joined in.

OLSE... If the hat fits, he may turn out to be a firefighter

Staff said it was exciting to see all the equipment that the firefighters used and the children learnt how they get their water supply to put big fires out.

The siren surprised all the children with how loud it was and they also enjoyed the flashing lights.

OLSE.... Getting the low down on what being a firefighter involves

OLSE getting ready for action... pupils from Our Lady and St Edward's Primary School got a chance to see a real live fireman